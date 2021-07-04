Today is July 4, 2021

Independence Day

Between the barbecues, ice-cold beers, fireworks, and bonfires take a few moments today to reflect on the meaning of Independence Day. Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are the true reasons to celebrate. Happy birthday, America!

NATIONAL CONTRACT SEWING MONTH

The entire month of July celebrates National Contract Sewing Month. Throughout July, we give recognition to all things manufactured with a needle and thread.

Assembling goods requires intricacy and skill. Unfortunately, most people are unaware of the hard working individuals working seamlessly behind the scenes. As a result, we often take them for granted. However, purchasing goods would be impossible if it weren’t for the hard working people in the industry.

Being a modern contract sewing manufacturer involves a level of sophistication, dedication, and attention to detail. Without this intricate skill, it would be nearly impossible take an idea at conception through mass production to make it become a reality.

This monthly observance gives recognition to all seamstresses, machine operators, designers, mechanics, and operators. In addition, the day also honors engineers, quality assurance specialists, sourcing managers, and the cut and sew geniuses who make up “the fabric” of the industry.

July 4th is a day when Americans celebrate their independence, but it’s also a day to commemorate two men who played vital roles in procuring that independence. Both John Adams, the second President of the United States, and his successor Thomas Jefferson passed away on July 4, 1826. The two men had an interesting relationship that became increasingly complex as the nation they helped to found developed. According to History.com, Adams and Jefferson were confidantes in the 1780s. But as time wore on, each man developed a different view of what the United States government should be, creating a rift in their relationship that was only widened by the 1800 presidential election. The men ran against each other in that election, which is still considered one of the more contentious elections in American history. Jefferson ultimately claimed victory, a result so unnerving to Adams that he left Washington, D.C. prior to Jefferson’s inauguration. The two men would ultimately reconcile, exchanging more than 150 letters before dying within hours of one another on Independence Day in 1826.