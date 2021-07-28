Today is July 28, 2021

National Hamburger Day

This day is so special it is observed three times a year! May 28, July 28 and December 21. How do you prefer your hamburger?

Best Hamburger Patty Recipe

Ingredients

1 ½ pounds lean ground beef

½ onion, finely chopped

½ cup shredded Colby Jack or Cheddar cheese

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 egg

1 (1 ounce) envelope dry onion soup mix

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried parsley

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon crushed dried rosemary

salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Step 1

Preheat a grill for high heat.

Step 2

In a large bowl, mix together the ground beef, onion, cheese, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, egg, onion soup mix, garlic, garlic powder, parsley, basil, oregano, rosemary, salt, and pepper. Form into 4 patties.

Step 3

Grill patties for 5 minutes per side on the hot grill, or until well done. Serve on buns with your favorite condiments.

(Source: www.allrecipes.com)

National Waterpark Day

Waterparks around the world provide thrilling, water-plunging rides for those who seek the white-knuckle hydro-power of slides. For those who prefer to relax and unwind, waterparks answer the call. Vacationers find lazy rivers, wave pools, and spas in tropical scenes quite satisfying.

World Nature Conservation Day

World Nature Conservation Day acknowledges that a healthy environment is the foundation for a stable and healthy human society. It is celebrated on July 28 annually.

World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated to create and increase awareness about the importance of natural resources and how one can live sustainably. The day encourages people to save and protect Earth’s natural resources that are fast-depleting owing to over-exploitation and even misuse.

The ultimate smokers warning

Is the Marlboro Man getting his walking papers? It seems that way, says the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC], which reports that Philip Morris has announced that they’ll stop selling cigarettes in the U.K. It won’t happen for ten years, according to CEO Jacek Olczak who said it’s part of Britain’s effort to put an end to “traditional” cigarette smoking. Philip Morris brands have been available to smokers there for a hundred years. It marks the end of an era and yet another blow for smokers and cigarette producers. And, as one wag put it, Sir Walter Raleigh must be rolling over in his grave. You remember him. He’s the guy who brought tobacco to England in the first place, in 1586, to be precise.