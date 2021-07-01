Today is July 1, 2021

Dog House Repair Month

During 12,000 B.C., the Chinese domesticated dogs and used them for several purposes. Dogs were used as a food source, exemplary hunting allies, and even as a sacrifice to the gods. While these traditions still exist in some parts of the world, other nations place great focus on giving dogs the status they deserve as man’s best friend. And since we love dogs so much, it is all but natural to ponder upon how we can make their lives more comfortable.

This is why Dog House Repair Month was formed in the year 2000. The founder of the day is Heidi Richards Mooney, a social media consultant and publisher of “WE Magazine for Women.” The formation of the month, however, has an intriguing story of its own. Formed to market Heidi’s

retail florist shop, the idea behind the initiative was to push people into doing something special for their furry friends. Over the years, it evolved into something much bigger — it addressed the need for building and repairing dog houses. This is essential, especially in July, since the weather is super hot and can cause heatstroke in dogs if they are not provided proper care, according to nationaltoday.com/dog-house-repair-month/

**

International Chicken Wing Day

International Chicken Wing Day is celebrated each year on July 1. This day recognizes every type of chicken wing, whether it is buffalo wings or different sauce varieties such as barbeque, ranch, garlic, or parmesan — the list is endless. It strives to give importance to chicken wings of all shapes, sizes, flavors, types. What’s most important is that you have a bucket of chicken wings ready to be indulged in on this day.

**

Few events generate as much enthusiasm among sports fans and non-sports fans as the Super Bowl. For sports fans who can’t wait to see the National Football League crown a new champion, the game itself is a must-watch event. For those who aren’t fans of the game, Super Bowl Sunday is still a chance to chow down and socialize with friends and family.

There’s no right or wrong way to watch the Super Bowl, but some might consider a Super Bowl soiree without chicken wings a major faux pas. For those who want to avoid such a misstep, this recipe for “Virgil’s Smoked Chicken Wings With Blue Cheese Dip” from Neal Corman’s “Virgil’s Barbecue Road Trip Cookbook” (St. Martin’s Press) is sure to please.

Virgil’s Smoked Chicken Wings With Blue Cheese Dip

Serves 4

Blue Cheese Dip

2 cups blue cheese crumbles, divided

1 cup mayonnaise

1⁄2 cup buttermilk

2 teaspoons hot sauce

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt

1⁄4 cup finely chopped scallions

1⁄4 cup finely chopped celery

Marinade

1⁄2 cup vegetable oil

1⁄2 cup hot sauce

4 tablespoons Virgil’s Dry Rub (see below)

4 tablespoons granulated garlic

4 tablespoons granulated onion

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Wings

8 large chicken wings

1⁄2 cup Virgil’s Dry Rub (see below)

Sauce

10 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 teaspoon cornstarch

4 tablespoons white vinegar

3⁄4 cup hot sauce

1⁄4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

To make the dip, combine 1 cup of the blue cheese, mayonnaise, buttermilk, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and salt in the bowl of a food processor and blend on low until smooth. Remove to a medium mixing bowl and fold in the rest of the blue cheese, scallions and celery, being sure to break up the larger blue cheese crumbles. Place in a covered container and refrigerate overnight. Mix all the marinade ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Place the wings in a large container with a lid and pour the mixture over the wings. Toss until the wings are thoroughly coated. Cover and refrigerate for 2 days. Preheat the grill or smoker to 245 F. Spread out the wings on a sheet pan and wipe away any excess marinade. Sprinkle liberally with the dry rub, coating the wings all over. Position the wings on the grill away from the direct heat of the coals or burners, and add hickory to the smoker or hickory chips on the coals or gas burners. Cook the wings for about 3 hours, flipping every 30 minutes (their internal temperature should be about 165 F when cooked). While the wings are cooking, cut the butter for the sauce into 1-inch cubes and refrigerate. Whisk the cornstarch into the white vinegar, in a small bowl. In a medium sauté pan over medium heat, bring the hot sauce to a simmer and whisk in the thickened vinegar. Return to a simmer, cook for 1 minute, and remove from the heat. Add the cayenne and slowly whisk in the cold butter. Keep warm until serving. Remove the wings from the smoker or grill and put half of them into a bowl, cover with the sauce, and toss. Repeat with the remaining wings and serve on a platter, with the blue cheese dip on the side.

Virgil’s Dry Rub

Makes 5 to 51⁄2 cups

21⁄2 cups sweet paprika

1 cup granulated sugar

1⁄2 cup Texas-style chili powder

1⁄2 cup minced onion

1⁄2 cup granulated garlic

1⁄4 cup dried parsley flakes

6 tablespoons kosher salt

Combine all of the ingredients in a medium bowl and whisk together until completely incorporated. Transfer to a covered bowl with a tight-fitting lid. Store in a cool, dry place.

**

International Joke Day

International Joke Day is a very funny day. Its a real laugher.

There’s plenty of problems, trouble and unhappiness in the world. Dontcha think the world would be a far better place if we’d all just chill out a little, and laugh a whole lot more!? ‘Ya never know. If people around the world get into the theme of the day, it just might be the start of something great.

Take the opportunity to get the jokes started today. Use the internet to spread funny jokes and stories. Pass them along to everyone on your email list. Hopefully, some of your email “buddies” live outside of the U.S. By sending jokes to them, you’ve helped to get the ball rolling to make this a truly international experience. Tell us your favorite joke.