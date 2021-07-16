Silver alert issued for Hinds County woman by MBI

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 19-year-old Priddy Jackson of Jackson, MS, in Hinds County.

She is described as a black female, five feet and three inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Monday, May 31, 2021, in the 2000 block of Belvedere Drive in Hinds County.

Family members say Priddy Jackson suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Priddy Jackson, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.