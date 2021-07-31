Sales tax holiday continues today

Mississippi residents can take advantage of a Sales Tax Holiday this weekend. It’s an opportunity given by the Mississippi Legislature for people to purchase clothing and school supplies tax-free. This applies to individual items less than $100, regardless of the number of items sold. The 2021 Sales Tax Holiday began at midnight on Friday and continues until midnight Saturday July 31, 2021. The sale will apply statewide to all consumer purchases of clothing, footwear and school supplies.

Products that are advertised as “buy one get one free” or “reduced price,” do not quality for the holiday sales tax. Accessories like jewelry, luggage handbags, wallets and similar items do not qualify.

Retailers may offer store discounts and store coupons to reduce the price of an eligible item to or less than $100 in order to qualify for the holiday.

Products that are included in the Sales Holiday tax include clothing, footwear and school supplies such as backpacks, binders, calculators, pencils, textbooks, lunch boxes and more. If an eligible item was purchased during the Sales Tax Holiday and is returned after the holiday for credit on the purchase of a different item, sales tax is applied to the sale of the newly purchased item.