Richard Keith McDougle

June 30, 2021

Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? Romans 8:35 KJV

Mr. Richard K. McDougle 69, of Moss Point, MS passed away on June 30, 2021. He was born on March 03, 1952, in Picayune, MS. He graduated from George Washington Carver High School as Valedictorian in 1970. He was married to Gloria McDougle for 49 years.

He was employed by Xerox for 20 years. He retired from Huntington Shipyard.

Preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Betty McDougle, and aunt, Georgia Williams.

He is survived by his loving wife, Gloria McDougle; his beautiful children, Tara McDougle, Brian McDougle and Afton Brown; his only brother, Ronald Charles (Glenda) McDougle; his grandchildren, LaNiya Williams and Allison Brown; his God nieces, Ashleigh Grear –Smith and Tamyra Grear; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday July 10, at East Jerusalem Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. in Picayune, MS. Reverend Brian K. Dess, Pastor, will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in the New Palestine Cemetery

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home