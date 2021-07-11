RHP Victor Vodnik returns from injured list, RHP AJ Puckett transferred to high-a Rome

PEARL, MS – Today, the Atlanta Braves have reinstated RHP Victor Vodnik from the Mississippi Braves injured list and transferred RHP A.J. Puckett from Mississippi to High-A Rome. Vodnik will start tonight for the M-Braves in game four of the six-game series against the Blue Wahoos.

Vodnik, 21, was placed on the 7-day injured list on July 9. In four starts during May, the #14 overall prospect for the Braves, according to MLB.com, is 0-1 with a 2.51 ERA, 19 strikeouts, nine walks over 14.1 innings pitched. Vodnik left his last start on May 29 against Montgomery at Trustmark Park with one out in the top of the first inning.

The Atlanta Braves selected the hard-throwing right-hander in the 14th round in 2018 out of Rialto High School in Rialto, CA. In 31 career games and seven career starts, he is 2-5 with a 3.23 ERA adding 97 strikeouts and 34 walks in 86.1 innings pitched.

Puckett, 26, returns to High-A Rome where he began the season. Over 11 games and nine starts between Rome and Mississippi this season, Puckett is 3-4 with a 2.58 ERA, striking out 41 batters in 45.1 innings. The Danville, CA suffered the loss on July 3 at Montgomery, giving up five runs on six hits over 4.1 innings, walking three, and striking out one.

The Atlanta Braves selected Puckett from the Chicago White Sox in the 2020 Rule 5 draft. The Kansas City Royals originally drafted Puckett in the second round (67th overall) of the 2016 draft out of Pepperdine.