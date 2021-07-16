Pearl River student-athletes earn 97 Academic All-MACCC selection

By Dylan Dunaway

PRCC Sports Information

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference recently announced its All-Academic teams, with 97 Pearl River student-athletes earning the honor.

The Wildcats also took home the team GPA award in rodeo and cheer.

“This year, amidst circumstances none of us have ever encountered, we took a definitive step in the right direction as we chase greatness in all we do at Pearl River Community College,” Athletic Director Scotty Fletcher said. “It’s a true honor and privilege to serve our coaches and student-athletes as Athletic Director. The most rewarding part of this job is seeing our student-athletes excel in the classroom the same way that they do on their respective playing surface.”

The Wildcats continue to trend in the right direction as they have had four consecutive years of growth in the number of honorees.

“This is our fourth consecutive year to see growth in our number of student-athletes receiving this great accomplishment,” Fletcher said. “This is a direct reflection of our supreme leadership from our head coaches and the resiliency from our student-athletes as they were faced with challenges daily.”

MACCC Commissioner Steven B. Martin was proud of his conference’s hard work.

“During such a difficult year, the MACCC continued to prove that its student-athletes are winners on the court or field and in the classroom,” he said. “Congratulations to all of our student-athletes, coaches, and support staff for their hard work and discipline.”

Thirty-one Wildcats earned distinguished honors, while 66 earned academic honors.

Student-athletes with a GPA between 3.25 and 3.79 are recognized with Academic honors, and those with a 3.8 GPA or higher are awarded Distinguished honors.

Those who were honored are listed below:

BASEBALL

DISTINGUISHED ALL-STATE: Jacob Scherer (Mandeville, La.; St. Paul’s), Trace McNabb (Foxworth; West Marion), Harper Jordan (Hattiesburg; Presbyterian Christian School), Sam Hill (Soso; West Jones), Parker Harrington (Hattiesburg; Oak Grove), Dalton Cummins (Seminary), Graham Crawford (Hattiesburg; Sumrall),

ACADEMIC ALL-STATE: Ryan Burt (Columbus; New Hope), Kasey Donaldson (Gulfport; West Harrison), D.K. Donaldson (Gulfport; West Harrison), Landon Gartman (Bogue Chitto; Enterprise), Banks Hyde (Columbus; Heritage Academy), Matt Mercer (Petal), Nick Skaggs (Biloxi), Mason Smith (Laurel; Northeast Jones), Mason Treat (Carriere; Pearl River Central), Logan Walters (Petal)

CHEER

DISTINGUISHED ALL-STATE: Tookie Bolton (Poplarville), Kaylee Clavo (Carriere; Pearl River Central), Macey Head (Poplarville), Tavia Keys (Hattiesburg), Malaysia Thomas (Hattiesburg), Haegan Tynes (Purvis), Kacey Wallace (Mendenhall)

ACADEMIC ALL-STATE: Lexi Broom (Sumrall), Zoe Natasi (Picayune), Hannah Beth Nelson (Purvis), Madison Nielson (Saucier; Harrison Central), Sidney Reesor (Kiln; Hancock), Schyler Morgan (Vicksburg)

FOOTBALL

DISTINGUISHED ALL-STATE: Kyle Stockstill (Picayune),

ACADEMIC ALL-STATE: Liam Breithaupt (Hattiesburg; Oak Grove), Jytireus Smith (Gulfport), Will Young (Moss Point; East Central), Jakob Greer (Bay St. Louis; St. Stanislaus), Ben Johnson (Hattiesburg; Oak Grove), Noah Mitchell (Leakesville; Greene County)

MEN’S BASKETBALL

DISTINGUISHED ALL-STATE: KeDarius Stampley (Fayette; Natchez)

ACADEMIC ALL-STATE: JQuan Ewing (Clarksville, Tenn.; Kenwood)

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

DISTINGUISHED ALL-STATE: Bryanna Taylor (Terry)

ACADEMIC ALL-STATE: Alesha Temple (Oak Grove)

RODEO

ACADEMIC ALL-STATE: Brooklyn Blakeney (Enterprise), Lauren Booty (Liberty; Amite County), Sarah Booty (Liberty; Amite County), Anna Graham (Sandy Hook; West Marion), Kylee Ladner (Kiln; Hancock), Wyatt Lepard (Florence; Rankin County), Blake Lyons (Ethel, La.; Silliman Institute), Pacey McBride (Poplarville), Koby Sanchez (Ethel, La.; Homeschool), William Smith (Poplarville), Clayton Spiers (Carriere; Pearl River Central), Jeb Stewart (Hurley; Homeschool)

MEN’S SOCCER

DISTINGUISHED ALL-STATE: Tres Ray (Poplarville), Bradley Stines (Poplarville)

ACADEMIC ALL-STATE: Dustin Cuevas (Picayune; Hancock), Brandon Elkins (Bay St. Louis; St. Stanislaus), Sebastian Fausett (Kiln; Hancock), Samuel Lambert (Picayune; Pearl River Central), Max Matsenbaugh (Pass Christian; St. Stanislaus)

WOMEN’S SOCCER

DISTINGUISHED ALL-STATE: Erin Clifford (Ocean Springs), Zaria Crumpton (Leakesville; Greene County), Laura Bau Magleau (Belo Horizonte, Brazil; Colegio Sao Miguel Arcanjo), Sydney Spataro (Long Beach)

ACADEMIC ALL-STATE: Alexa Beets (Long Beach), Azaria Breaux (Gulfport), Aubrie Edwards (Biloxi), Makenzie Ezell (Ocean Springs), Samantha Kennedy (Carriere; Pearl River Central), Lily Lentz (Gilbert, Ariz.; Dr. Camille Casteel), Jennifer Satcher (Hattiesburg; Homeschool), Jade Shaw (Carriere; Pearl River Central), Bailey Smith (Gulfport), Blair Viator (Hattiesburg; Sacred Heart)

SOFTBALL

DISTINGUISHED ALL-STATE: Payton Lee (Picayune; Pearl River Central), Emily Rigney (Waynesboro; Wayne County), Sydney Runnels (Seminary; South Jones), Madi Waters (Laurel; West Jones)

ACADEMIC ALL-STATE: Cassady Bradford (Saucier; West Harrison), Madelyn Burch (Franklinton, La.; Bowling Green), Kambryn Chaisson (Picayune), Erin Daughtery (Vancleave), Hannah Embry (Vicksburg; Porters Chapel Academy), McKall Holder (Hurley; East Central), Danielle Lalonde (Cecilia, La.), Hannah Miller (Kokomo; West Marion), Kaitlyn Passeau (Lucedale; George County), Keigan Pearson (Carriere; Pearl River Central), Lindsay Rose Sheffer (Lago Vista, Tx.)

VOLLEYBALL

DISTINGUISHED ALL-STATE: Avery Beth Durdin (Olive Branch; Lewisburg), Harleigh LaFontaine (Kiln; Hancock), Payton McKerchie (Vancleave), Logan Parker (Clinton)

ACADEMIC ALL-STATE: Tori Havens (Lucedale; George County), Chloe Paske (Ocean Springs; St. Martin), KyLeigh Richardson (Fruitdale, Ala.), Amy Wright (Palm Bay, Fla.; Melbourne Central Catholic)