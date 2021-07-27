Ole Miss Women’s Golf Ranked in Top-10 of WGCA All-Scholar Teams
Rebels Make List for First Time in Program History
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – The Ole Miss women’s golf team earned its first-ever WGCA All-Scholar Team GPA Award ranking 10th in the nation among more than 300 NCAA Division I schools with a cumulative team grade point average of 3.88 for the 2020-21 academic year.
The award recognizes the women’s collegiate golf programs with the highest collective average team GPA, which includes all of the team’s student-athletes for the 2020-21 season. The Rebels’ GPA of 3.876 was also the best in the SEC.
Ole Miss becomes the first program ever to win a national title and be named a WGCA All-Scholar GPA Award top-25 team in the same season.
Four Rebels were honored with the WGCA All-America Scholars which was announced earlier this month. Ellen Hume, Andrea Lignell, Kennedy Swann and Chiara Tamburlini all earned the prestigious accolade.
For all Ole Miss women's golf latest news and information, follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissWGolf, on Instagram at OleMissWGolf and on Facebook at Ole Miss Women's Golf.
WGCA All-Scholar Team GPA – Division I: Top 25
1. New Mexico – 3.993 GPA
2. Stanford – 3.990 GPA
3. Arkansas State – 3.973 GPA
4. Wisconsin-Green Bay – 3.951 GPA
5. Arkansas-Little Rock – 3.917 GPA
6. Harvard – 3.901 GPA
7. Illinois – 3.896 GPA
8. Seattle – 3.878 GPA
9. San Jose State – 3.877 GPA
10. Ole Miss – 3.876 GPA
T11. Cincinnati – 3.857 GPA
T11. Michigan State – 3.857 GPA
T11. North Dakota State – 3.857 GPA
14. Bowling Green – 3.854 GPA
15. Denver – 3.853 GPA
16. Charlotte – 3.851 GPA
17. FIU – 3.847 GPA
18. Cal State Sacramento – 3.846 GPA
19. Loyola Chicago – 3.844 GPA
20. Bellarmine – 3.841 GPA
T21. St. John’s – 3.840
T21. Detroit Mercy – 3.840 GPA
23. Quinnipiac – 3.836 GPA
24. Creighton – 3.828 GPA
T25. Rutgers – 3.820 GPA
T25. San Francisco – 3.820 GPA
