Ole Miss Volleyball Releases 2021 Slate

OXFORD, Miss.— Ole Miss volleyball has announced its 2021 schedule, which consists of four non-conference tournaments and 18 SEC matches for the second season of the Kayla Banwarth era.

The Rebels will kick off the season with a trip to Troy on Aug. 27-28 to take on the Trojans and UAB as a part of the Troy Preseason Tournament.

Ole Miss then returns home to the Gillom Center to host the Ole Miss Invitational on Sept. 3-4 with matches against Northwestern State and Coastal Carolina on Friday, followed by a Saturday tilt with UTSA.

The non-conference season continues with three matches at the Western Kentucky Tournament Sept. 10-11, where the Rebels will face UT Martin and Western Kentucky on Friday and conclude the weekend Saturday against Samford.

The Rebels wrap up non-conference play with a trip to BIG 10 country at the Indiana Tournament on Sept. 16-17. Ole Miss will face the Hoosiers on Thursday in its first match of the tournament, followed by Chicago State later in the afternoon. A match against Alabama A&M on Friday will conclude tournament play for the Rebels.

Ole Miss then dives into SEC play to conclude the month of September, heading to Auburn for a midweek matchup Sept. 22 before returning home to Oxford to host the defending national champions, the Kentucky Wildcats, Sept. 29.

October opens with a trip to Gainesville for a two-match series against the Gators on Oct. 2-3, followed up by a Wednesday night match from the Gillom Center against Arkansas on Oct. 6. The Rebels head to the Lone Star State the next week to face Texas A&M on Oct. 13. An in-state matchup awaits at home Sunday, Oct. 17 against Mississippi State.

The Rebels head back out on the road to Columbia for two matches against Missouri on Oct. 22-23, before wrapping up the month with a two-match homestand against South Carolina on Oct. 29-30.

The homestretch of the season begins with a Saturday matchup at Tennessee on Nov. 7, before a four-match homestand with series against LSU on Nov. 11-12 and Georgia on Nov. 18-19. The Rebels then travel to Tuscaloosa for the final matches of the season against Alabama on Nov. 26-27.