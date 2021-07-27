Ole Miss Track & Field All-American Stacy Hudson-Rich Passes Away at 50

Hudson-Rich was Inducted into the Ole Miss M-Club Sports Hall of Fame in 2013

OXFORD, Miss. – Dr. Stacy Hudson-Rich, the first outdoor All-American in Ole Miss women’s track & field history, passed away Sunday morning at the age of 50 following an extended illness.

Hudson-Rich was inducted into the Ole Miss M-Club Sports Hall of Fame in the class of 2013, honoring her storied career as a six-time SEC scorer and three-time letterwinner for the Ole Miss track & field program from 1990-94. Hudson-Rich was the first Rebel woman to ever earn All-American status during the outdoor season, finishing sixth nationwide in the 400-meter hurdles in 1994.

In the Ole Miss record book, Hudson-Rich still holds three school records as a member on the outdoor sprint medley relay in 1991 (1:45.73), indoor mile relay in 1993 (3:46.62) and the indoor 4×800-meter relay in 1993 (9:21.71). Additionally, Hudson-Rich still ranks on the all-time lists in the 400-meter hurdles (3rd, 58.57, 1994), 100-meter hurdles (11th, 13.93, 1994), indoor 55-meter hurdles (6th, 8.10, 1992) and on two outdoor 4×400-meter relays in 1992 (6th, 3:36.22) and 1994 (11th, 3:38.13). Her times in the 55-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles both ranked as school records at the time.

Details on arrangements will be made available at a later date.