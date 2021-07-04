Ole Miss to Face Western Kentucky in Atlanta for Holiday Hoopsgiving

Rebels and Hilltoppers Set for Dec. 11 Matchup, Full Non-Conference Schedule Set

ATLANTA – Ole Miss Men’s Basketball will be one of eight teams participating in the second annual Holiday Hoopsgiving, facing Western Kentucky on December 11 in Atlanta. The quadruple header will take place at State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff time and television designation for the four games will be determined at a later date.

“We look forward to a great day of hoops in Atlanta,” said head coach Kermit Davis . “Obviously, I have always had tremendous respect for Western Kentucky Basketball through my years at Middle Tennessee. I know we have great support in the Atlanta area and can’t wait to see our fans at the game.”

The announcement of Holiday Hoopsgiving completes the Rebels’ non-conference schedule. Along with nine home non-conference contests, Ole Miss has four neutral site matchups that includes Holiday Hoopsgiving and a trio of games at the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Nov. 18-21).

Ole Miss and Western Kentucky have met twice throughout history with both matchups occurring in the past decade. The Rebels claimed a 79-74 victory in Bowling Green, Kentucky to begin the series (Dec. 30, 2013). The Hilltoppers got revenge the following season, coming into Tad Smith Coliseum and escaping with an 81-74 win.

