Ole Miss’ Ron Rychlak Named Secretary for 2021-22 SEC Executive Committee

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss Faculty Athletics Representative Ron Rychlak will continue to serve as secretary for the SEC Executive Committee for 2021-22, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday.

University of Georgia President Jere Morehead will begin a two-year term as the President of the SEC’s Executive Committee beginning July 1. Morehead moves into the role of president after a two-year term as vice president. University of Florida President Dr. Kent Fuchs will begin a two-year term as Vice President of the committee, while Rychlak will continue in his officer role as the secretary.

Joining the committee is University of Alabama President Dr. Stuart Bell, who will become Vice President in 2023. Continuing members of the committee are Vanderbilt University Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics, Dr. Candice Storey Lee; University of Missouri Senior Deputy Athletics Director, Chief Operating Officer & Senior Woman Administrator, Sarah Reesman; and University of South Carolina Faculty Representative, Dr. Val Littlefield.

The SEC Executive Committee is comprised of the three officers of the Conference and four individuals elected at the regular annual conference meeting. The elected members are composed of a Chief Executive Officer, Director of Athletics, Senior Woman Administrator and Faculty Athletics Representative.

The primary responsibility of the SEC Executive Committee is to approve the annual operating budget of the Conference and oversee all financial and fiscal affairs of the Conference as administered by the Commissioner.

2021-22 Southeastern Conference Executive Committee

Jere Morehead (Georgia), President

Dr. Kent Fuchs (Florida), Vice President

Ron Rychlak (Ole Miss), Secretary

Dr. Stuart Bell (Alabama)

Dr. Candice Storey Lee (Vanderbilt)

Sarah Reesman (Missouri)

Dr. Val Littlefield (South Carolina)