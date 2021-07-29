Ole Miss’ Ealy Makes Paul Hornung award watch list

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Ole Miss’ Jerrion Ealy has been named to the watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Thursday.

The Paul Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football to pay tribute to football Hall of Fame legend and Louisville native, Paul Hornung. Hornung, the 1956 Heisman Trophy winner from Notre Dame University, went to National Football League stardom with the Green Bay Packers teams of the 1950’s and 1960’s.

Ealy, a preseason first team All-America selection, led the Rebels in all rushing categories in 2020 with 147 carries for 745 yards and nine touchdowns. Ealy has also hauled in 15 catches for 155 yards and one touchdown.

The Walnut Grove, Mississippi, native ranked No. 25 in the FBS last season with 132.1 all-purpose yards per game. His 11 total touchdowns ranked No. 26.

Ealy has tallied one kick return touchdown each of the last two seasons. He returned a second quarter kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown last year vs. LSU in Baton Rouge. It was the sixth 100-yard touchdown return in school history and longest since 2012. Ealy has averaged 26.3 yards per return over the course of his career, a mark that is top 20 amongst active leaders.

