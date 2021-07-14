Ole Miss’ Corral, Jones to Join Kiffin at SEC Media Days

OXFORD, Miss. – Lane Kiffin , Matt Corral and Jaylon Jones will represent Ole Miss next week during 2021 SEC Football Media Days in Hoover, Alabama.

The trio of Rebels will appear in the afternoon on day two of the festivities on Tuesday, July 20, along with Kentucky. All four days of SEC Media Days (July 19-22) will be televised on SEC Network.

Corral, a preseason All-America selection, returns as the Rebels’ primary signal caller and is one of the most productive quarterbacks in the country. The Ventura, California, native completed over 70 percent of his passes for 3,337 yards and 29 TDs last year in a 10-game season.

Corral became just the fourth SEC player ever to finish as NCAA leader in total offense per game (384.9) last season, joining Pat Sullivan (1970), Rex Grossman (2001) and Johnny Manziel (2012).

The junior signal-caller also finished No. 5 in passing yards per game (333.7), No. 7 in passing TDs (29), No. 9 in passing efficiency (177.6) and No. 11 in passing yards per completion (14.5). Corral is the returning SEC leader in eight separate categories. He also led the SEC with eight completions of 40 yards or more.

Jones, who has appeared in 39 career games in an Ole Miss uniform, has battled injuries over the last few seasons, but earned first team Freshman All-America honors in 2016. The Allen, Texas, native has tallied 127 total tackles and 15 pass breakups during his career.

Jones has also been a dangerous weapon on special teams, averaging over 26 yards per return on 34 attempts, including two touchdowns. Jones missed most of the 2018 season after suffering a season-ending ACL injury in the opener vs. Texas Tech. He competed in four games last season before sustaining an upper body in jury that caused him to miss the remainder of the 2020 campaign.

