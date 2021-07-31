Motorcylist dies in Tangipahoa Parish crash

Loranger – This afternoon, shortly after 3:15 PM, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a fatal crash on LA 40 near LA 442 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 36-year-old Brandon Verneuil of Ponchatoula, Louisiana.

The initial investigation revealed that Verneuil was traveling westbound on LA 40 on a 2012 Harley Davidson. At the same time, a 2019 Hino commercial vehicle, driven by 36-year-old Bismal Perez Sanchez of Hialeah, Florida, was traveling eastbound on LA 40. For reasons still under investigation, Sanchez failed to yield and made a left turn across the westbound lane of travel into the path of Verneuil’s Harley Davidson. This resulted in the Harley Davidson striking the Hino commercial vehicle on its passenger side.

Despite the fact Verneuil was wearing a DOT approved helmet, he sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. Sanchez was properly restrained and was not injured during the crash. As part of the ongoing investigation, a blood sample was taken from Verneuil for routine scientific analysis. Sanchez was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment. This crash remains under investigation.