Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot now at $85,000!

JACKSON, MISS–Accelerated sales and increased excitement are driving up the jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 draw-style game and fueling surges in Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots as well.

The jackpot for tonight’s drawing of the in-state Mississippi Match 5 is now an estimated $85,000. This is the fourth draw for the current jackpot.

If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s drawing, the estimated jackpot for the Saturday, July17, drawing is anticipated to roll to $110,000. If the jackpot is hit, the new starting amount will be an estimated $50,000, which is based on sales.

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot (the 11th draw for the current jackpot) is presently an estimated $117 million, while Saturday’s Powerball jackpot (the 10th draw for the current jackpot) is presently an estimated $150 million.

Last week, the Mississippi Lottery welcomed two winners from the June 6 drawing who split the $665,000 jackpot. Both players matched all five winning numbers.

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST on Mississippi Lottery partner TV stations, the MLC website, www.mslotteryhome.com, and the Most Recent Drawing Results Hotline at 601-487-1396. Lottery partner stations can be found on the website.