MGCCC Football season tickets on sale

PERKINSTON — General admission season tickets for the 2021 Mississippi Gulf Coast football season are now on sale, with the Bulldog Club Chairback seating process underway.

Season tickets are good for all four home regular-season games this year, plus any playoff games at historic A.L. May Memorial Stadium. The Bulldogs’ first game at Perk will be when Pearl River visits Sept. 16.

Holders of chairback seats in 2019 have until July 12 to renew their season tickets, and the rest will go on sale to all other Bulldog Club members on July 13. Bulldog Club memberships cost $100, and seats cost $100 each. You can learn more about the booster club at http://mgcccbulldogs.com/bulldogclub and join by going to http://mgccc.edu/bulldogclub or by contacting Amy Glynn at 601-928-6360.

The general admission season ticket packages cost $35 for adults and $25 for youth. Children age 12 and under are admitted for free.

The remaining chairback season tickets and individual general admission game tickets will go on sale Aug. 1. Single-game, general-admission tickets cost $10 for adults and $7 for children.

Any unsold chairback seats will be available the week of the game for $30.

Tickets are available at http://mgcccbulldogs.com/tickets.

Complete schedule: https://www.mgcccbulldogs.com/sports/fball/2021-22/schedule

Chairback Adult Youth

Season Tickets $100 $35 $25

Individual Game $30 $10 $7