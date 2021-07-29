MBI issues silver alert for Hinds County woman

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 34-year-old Heather Hutchinson of Jackson, MS, in Hinds County.

She is described as a white female, four feet and eleven inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in the 2200 block of Hickory Drive in Hinds County, walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Heather Hutchinson suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Heather Hutchinson, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

