MBI issues silver alert for Hinds County man
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Sammie D. Barnhill of Jackson, MS, in Hinds County.
He is described as a white male, six feet tall, weighing 235 pounds, with auburn hair and blue eyes.
He has blue jeans, a gray t-shirt with maroon writing on the front, and tan tennis shoes.
He was last seen Saturday, July 3, 2021, at about 7:30 pm in the 800 block of Gore Road in Hinds County.
Sammie D. Barnhill is believed to be in a 2001 red Ford F-150 bearing MS tag HN20441 traveling in an unknown direction.
Family members say Sammie D. Barnhill suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Sammie D. Barnhill, contact Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.
