MBI issues silver alert for Hinds County man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 60-year-old Ronnie J. Burns of Jackson, MS, in Hinds County.

He is described as a black male, five feet and eleven inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Monday, July 26, 2021, at about 3:30 pm in the 6000 block of Franklin D Roosevelt Drive in Hinds County, walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Ronnie J. Burns suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Ronnie J. Burns, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

