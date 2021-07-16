Marquette becomes Ole Miss’ opponent to tip off Charleston Classic

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Ole Miss men’s basketball team found out its opponent for the first round of the 2021 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Nov. 18-21), as ESPN Events revealed the tournament bracket Thursday afternoon. The Rebels and Golden Eagles will square off at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina on November 18. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT on either ESPN2 or ESPNU, which will be determined at a later date.

Ole Miss and Marquette have battled on the hardwood only once in history, another neutral site matchup. In the semifinals of the 2011 Paradise Jam (St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands), the No. 19 Golden Eagles came away with the win to advance to the championship game.

West Virginia and Elon join Ole Miss and Marquette on one side of the bracket with the winners and losers of each opening round game squaring off in the second round (Nov. 19). Boise State, Clemson, St. Bonaventure and Temple make up the other half of the bracket. The teams compete once per day, regardless of results. The two unbeaten teams will face off in a championship game at 6:30 p.m CT on Sunday, November 21, on ESPN.

The Rebels have advanced to the championship games of both regular season tournaments under Davis. Ole Miss was a finalist in the 2018 Emerald Coast Classic as well as the 2019 NIT Tip-Off with victories over Baylor and Penn State, respectively. The Rebels were set to play in the 2020 Cayman Islands Classic before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ole Miss is no stranger to the Charleston Classic, having participated in the 2015 tournament and going 1-2 over the trio of contests.

All-tournament tickets for the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic are on sale now. Fans can purchase discounted early bird Premium Lower Chairback seats for $163 (regularly $178) or Lower Bleacher/Upper Level for $118 (regularly $133) through August 20. All seating for the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic is general admission separated into those two tiers.

Single-session tickets will go on sale in October, pending availability. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance as Premium Lower Sideline tickets have sold out before October the past three years. Tickets are available at www.CharlestonClassic.com or by calling the College of Charleston box office at (843) 953-2632.

