Local students named to Spring Hill College Spring 2021 Dean’s List

MOBILE, Ala. — More than 300 students were named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Spring Hill College.

The following local students made the list:

Elizabeth Barrois of Picayune

Keena Jackson of Picayune

