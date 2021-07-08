John Elliott Giveans Sr.

July 7, 2021

Funeral Services for John Elliott Giveans Sr., age 96, of Pearlington, MS, who passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, will be held Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Pearlington United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 11, 2021 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Pearlington United Methodist Church.

Burial will be in Pearlington Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Chaplain Joseph Brennan will officiate the service.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Wounded Warriors Project in memory of John. Flowers will be appreciated if you feel led to send them.