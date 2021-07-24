INF Riley Delgado was the Atlanta Braves 9th round pick in 2017 out of Middle Tennessee

PEARL – The Atlanta Braves made the following roster moves on Saturday, impacting the Mississippi Braves roster before tonight’s 6:00 pm game against Biloxi at Trustmark Park. INF Riley Unroe has been placed on the 7-day Injured List, and INF Riley Delgado has been transferred to Mississippi from High-A Rome.

Unroe, 25, has played in 30 games this season between Mississippi, Gwinnett, and the GCL Braves, batting .219 with one home and four RBI. In his career, the Mesa, AZ native has appeared in 693 minor league games with a .239 batting average.

The Mississippi Braves selected Unroe in the Rule 5 draft in 2018. He was originally selected in the second round of the 2013 draft by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Delgado, 26, Atlanta’s 9th round selection in 2017 out of Middle Tennessee, has been promoted to the M-Braves after appearing in 226 games at the High-A level. This season, the Murfreesboro, TN native batted .227 with three doubles, two home runs, and 15 RBI. A career .282 batter, Delgado was named a Florida State League Mid- and Post-Season All-Star in 2019, leading the circuit in hits (144) while finishing 7th in batting average (.282). At the end of 2019, tabbed by MLB.com as Atlanta’s No. 24 prospect. In addition, the infielder was ranked by Baseball America as having the best “Strike-Zone Discipline” in the Braves organization.

In 2018, Delgado appeared in 122 games between Single-A Rome and High-A Florida, combining to bat .315 (153-for-486). He led all Atlanta farmhands with 153 hits and was named a South Atlantic League Mid-Season All-Star after hitting .318 in 59 games before the All-Star break.

Delgado finished his career at Middle Tennessee with a career batting average of .369, 7th-best in program history. During his senior season, he started all 55 games at shortstop (all 110 in his career), hit leadoff in 50 of 55 games (105 of 110 games in his career)… was the 52nd toughest player to strike out in all of college baseball. Before MTSU, he attended Columbia St. CC (TN) and won a Golden Glove in 2015, and was named the NJCAA National Defensive Player of the Year. Delgado prepped at Miami Palmetto in Miami, FL.