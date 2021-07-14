HORNE Capital Closes Sale of Metro Mechanical to Fidelity Building Services Group

RIDGELAND, Mississippi, July 14, 2021 — HORNE Capital, a mergers and acquisitions advisory firm, announced the acquisition of its client, Metro Mechanical, Inc., and Metro Building Services, Inc., by Fidelity Building Services Group, an Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. company.

“Metro Mechanical’s goals and values fully align with those of Fidelity BSG. They are committed to service excellence, which is reflected in their quality, safety and technical acumen,” said Dave Lanphar, CEO/partner of Fidelity BSG. “We are thrilled to welcome the Metro Mechanical team to our growing family of companies, and we look forward to the opportunities this partnership will bring.”

“For over two decades, Metro Mechanical has delivered unparalleled mechanical systems solutions to our customers. We have been recognized as the region’s ‘contractor of choice’ because we have been at the forefront of industry advancements while staying true to our commitment to customer service and safety,” said Frank White, president/partner of Metro Mechanical. “Partnering with Fidelity BSG will allow us to expand on the very commitments and values that have made us a leader in this space.”

Frank White and Rick White incorporated Metro Mechanical in 1994 as a small HVAC contractor in the Central Mississippi market. Since then, the family-operated company expanded into the HVAC services, plumbing construction and plumbing services markets and grew into one of the largest and most respected commercial mechanical construction and HVAC and plumbing services contractors in Mississippi and Louisiana.

“Metro Mechanical’s results over the last 27 years, along with its focused approach and continued growth opportunity, presented a compelling target for Fidelity BSG,” said Josh Edwards, firmwide director of HORNE Capital. “We feel confident that Frank and Rick found a strong partner for their company’s future, and we look forward to their combined success.”

About HORNE Capital: HORNE Capital is a Mississippi-based investment banking firm that specializes in sell-side transaction advisory services from operational consulting through deal negotiation and due diligence. HORNE Capital serves founders and entrepreneurs in emerging growth and middle market companies. www.hornecapital.com

About Metro Mechanical: Headquartered in Bolton, Mississippi, with service locations in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Hammond, Louisiana, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Metro Mechanical, along with its sister company Metro Building Services, is a full-service commercial construction project and after-installation maintenance provider for HVAC systems, commercial plumbing, and piping systems. https://www.metromechanical. net/