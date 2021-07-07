Hershell Daniel “Dan” Pullens, Sr.

July 4, 2021

Funeral Services for Bro. Hershell Daniel “Dan” Pullens, Sr., age 84, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, will be held Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 11:00 am at Benville Missionary Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at Benville Missionary Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Benville Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Jarrad Lee will officiate the service, assisted by Bro. Willie Tebo.

A native of Pearl River County, MS, he was a retired Brick Mason and Bro. Dan was a former pastor of Persimmon Hill Baptist Church and New Testament Baptist Church. He was a member of Benville Missionary Baptist Church. Bro. Dan enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, anything outdoors, and spending time with his grandchildren. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bro. Thomas Floyd Pullens, Sr., and Sarah Jane Henley Pullens; his loving and devoted wife or 65 years, Erma Nell Lee Pullens; his son, Leslie T. Pullens; 3 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchilden; and 6 brothers and 4 sisters.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Beverly ( Bro. Cedric) Lumpkin, Danny (Sally) Pullens, Melonia (Eddie) Lambert, and Rebecca Pullens; 7 grandchildren, Christy (Bro. Jarrad) Lee, Michael (Pam) Lumpkin, Laura Ladner, Robert (Cali) Pullens, Laura (Terry) Lumpkin, Danielle (Jameson) Carmichael, and Eddie (Karissa) Lambert; 16 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com