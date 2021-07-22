Harvey L. Lott Jr.

July 19, 2021

Funeral Services for Harvey L. Lott Jr., age 84, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 11:00 am at Liberty Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Liberty Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Charlie McNeil and Bro. Lynn Martin will officiate the service.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.