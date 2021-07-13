Gwendolyn W. Dufrene

July 9, 2021

Mrs. Gwendolyn W. Dufrene passed away peacefully in her husband’s arms on Friday, July 9, 2021, at their home in Picayune, MS at the age of 89.

Mass of Christian Burial for Gwendolyn were held Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Father Bernard Papania will officiate the service.

