Fatal crash takes life of Carriere woman who just graduated police academy
A Carriere woman died early Sunday morning after being involved in a single vehicle collision on Highway 603 in Hancock County.
According to a press release from the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Katie Lynn Cash of Carriere, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
The release is below.
“On Sunday, July 18, 2021, at approximately 3:38 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 603 near Paradise Lane in Hancock County. A 2021 Toyota Highlander driven by Angela James, 42, of Carriere, MS, was traveling north on Highway 603. The vehicle was occupied by two other passengers, Katie Lynne Cash, 33 of Carriere, MS, and Marvin Larry Vanburen, 28, of Picayune, MS. The vehicle left the roadway to the left and overturned. The driver and occupants of the vehicle were not wearing a seatbelt. Katie Lynn Cash received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The collision is currently under investigation by MHP.”
Cash was a member of the Waveland Police Department and graduated from the police academy the Friday prior to the collision.
Below is the statement issued by the Waveland Police Department via social media.
Picayune Police officer fired after being arrested by FBI
Picayune’s outgoing police chief and recently appointed City Manager Freddy Drennan says that he made the decision to fire a... read more