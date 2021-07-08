Everett Earl Lawrence

July 5, 2021

Everett Earl Lawrence, age 87, of Poplarville, Mississippi passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021. He was a member of 1st Baptist Church of Poplarville, Mississippi. He was a member of the Gideons, a veteran of the US Navy, he retired as a 30 year employee of General Electric. He owned SeaEver co as a private engineering consultant. A native of West Warwick, Rhode Island and who has been living in Poplarville, Mississippi for the past 36 years. He is preceded in death by his mother, Minnie Alice Lawrence; father, Walter John Lawrence; daughter, Debbie Jean Reid; brothers Francis Lawrence and Norman Lawrence; two wives, Jean Lawrence and June Lawrence.

Everett is survived by his wife Tracey Lawrence; step-daughters, Darla Landing and Rhonda Ducote of Texas; grandson, Denton Ducote of Texas; granddaughters, Rebecca Ricks, Sabrina Jasinski, Sara Reid and Amanda Reid; sister, Nancy Briggs and brother, Walter Lawrence of Rhode Island; 22 nieces and nephews and three great grandchildren. Services were private. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitefuneralhomepoplarville.com for the Lawrence family.