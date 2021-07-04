DuBard School Students Advance to Local School Districts

Twenty-one students from the DuBard School for Language Disorders at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) are returning to their local school districts next year. The advancing students were recognized at a special awards celebration held at DuBard School.

“We are so proud of each of these students and all that they accomplished during their time at DuBard School,” said Dr. Missy Schraeder, DuBard School Director. “Several of these students came to us years ago and had little-to-no language. These same students are now transferring back to their schools with the ability to speak, read, and write efficiently. That is why we do what we do.”

The DuBard School for Language Disorders currently serves 80 children in its full time enrollment program. These children have an average of 5.6 diagnoses each, with primary disability rulings in speech, language, and/or hearing. The school is non-graded, with students progressing at their own rates of progress. On average, children attend DuBard School for five years before returning to the their home school districts to continue their education.

“While we bid farewell to these students, we will continue to watch them grow and thrive at their new schools and in future careers,” Schraeder said. “We are so grateful for the opportunity to invest in these students and can’t wait to see all that they accomplish.”

About the DuBard School for Language Disorders

The DuBard School for Language Disorders was established in 1962 and is a clinical division of the Southern Miss Department of Speech and Hearing Sciences. The school serves children with severe language/speech disorders, including the written language disorder of dyslexia, and/or hearing impairments and provides guidance and counseling for parents and families of the children. The school is a practicum site for university students majoring in speech-language pathology, audiology or deaf education. DuBard School for Language Disorders is a United Way agency. Further information is found at www.usm.edu/dubard.