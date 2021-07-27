Drew Lugbauer and Hayden Deal named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher Of The Week

PEARL, MS – The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau are excited to announce that infielder Drew Lugbauer and starting pitcher Hayden Deal are the Farm Bureau Pitcher and Player of the Week.

Lugbauer, 24, led the club with three doubles, two home runs, six RBI, and 14 total bases over six games against Biloxi. Lugbauer’s 12 doubles (T-9th, AA-South), .370 on-base percentage (5th, AA-South), and .843 OPS (5th, AA-South). The Pleasant Valley, NY native, capped his week with his ninth home run of the season on Sunday, plus a double, finishing 2-for-4.

The Atlanta Braves selected Lugbauer in the 11th round of the 2017 draft out of the University of Michigan.

Deal, 26, logged another quality start on Sunday with 6.0 innings of two-run baseball, exiting in a tie game. The Maiden, NC native allowed just five hits, walking one and striking out six. Deal lowered his ERA to 3.91, which ranks 8th in the AA-South, leading the league with 14 starts on the season. His 69.0 innings rank 6th in the league, while 1.32 WHIP ranks 10th.

In 14 starts, Deal is 2-2 with 58 strikeouts, 25 walks, and .255 opponents’ batting average. The Atlanta Braves signed Deal as a non-drafted free agent in 2017 out of Presbyterian.

The Braves (40-32) return to action on Tuesday night, following Monday’s off day, and begin a 12-game road trip with a six-game series at Pensacola. The first pitch on Tuesday night is 6:35 pm, with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com , and MiLB.TV.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park for a six-game homestand against the Biloxi Shuckers, August 10-15, with Clunker Car Night, Cristian Pache bobblehead giveaway Fireworks highlighting the promotional schedule.