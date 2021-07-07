Dessie Denise Stubbs Gray

I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: 2 Timothy 4:7

Funeral service will be held Friday, July 9, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. First Cornerstone Baptist Church, 917 Cayten Street, Picayune, MS 39466 at 11:00 a.m., Pastor Vernon Robinson. Reverend Robert Landor, Pastor of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church will officiate at the service.

Dessie Denise Stubbs Gray was born on April 7, 1962, in Picayune, MS to James Jordan and the late Dessie Ree Magee. Dessie was later adopted by her stepfather, J.L. Stubbs.

Dessie Denise was known to family and friends as “Dee Dee”. She attended the Picayune School District. She graduated from Picayune Memorial High School in 1980. In 1985, Dessie Denise graduated from Pearl River Community College with a degree in Business Technology.

Dessie Denise worked until her health failed. She gave countless hours to her grandchildren, whom she loved so dearly.

On July 4, 2021 at Slidell Memorial Hospital, Dessie Denis Stubbs Gray was called home. God whispered, “Well done, My Child. “Your Wings Are Ready” and she whispered back to God and said, “Thank You”.

Dessie Denise was preceded in death by her mother, Dessie Ree Magee Stubbs; adopted father, J.L. Stubbs; grandparents: Oliver and Oradee Magee; aunts: Martha Ree Magee Williams, and Evelyn Magee Burkett; cousins: Burnell Gilmore and Donnell Carl Magee.

Dessie Denise leaves to cherish her loving memories: son, Erick Stubbs of Picayune, MS, daughter, Tavari Gray of Houston, TX; brother, Ronnie Stubbs of Picayune, MS; father, James Jordan of Tunica, MS; sisters: Anita Lightfoot and Shauna Jordan; four grandchildren: Erick, Ericka, Kobe, and Brooklyn Stubbs all of Picayune, MS; special daughter, Paula Stubbs of Picayune, MS; pet dog, China; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Entrusted Brown’s Funeral Home