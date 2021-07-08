Deep Rebel Squad Looking to Build on Sweet 16 Run

OXFORD, Miss. – Returning virtually the entire roster from a team that rolled to the second NCAA Sweet 16 in program history, Ole Miss soccer announced its 20-match 2021 schedule on Thursday.

The Rebels’ 2021 slate is split evenly between 10 matches played on the road and 10 matchups at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. Attendance at all home matches in Oxford is free of charge, with seating offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ole Miss kicks off the season in an exhibition away from home, traveling to the Lone Star State to battle SMU in Dallas on August 10. The Rebels will then return to Oxford, making their regular season debut on August 19 against ETSU. Ole Miss will look to make it back-to-back derby victories over Memphis when battling the Tigers on the road on August 22. The Rebs will welcome MTSU to Oxford on August 26 before rounding out the month on the road, taking on Arkansas State on the 29th.

Ole Miss remains on the road to open September, hitting Mobile, Alabama, for a match against South Alabama on the 2nd. The Rebels will host successive home matches against Samford and UCF on September 5 and 9, respectively, returning to the road in a visit to Bowling Green, Kentucky, to face WKU on September 12.

The Rebels will open up SEC play within the comfy confines of the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium on September 16, hosting Alabama before welcoming Georgia Southern on September 19 in the final non-conference match of the season. SEC action resumes on September 23, concluding a three-match homestand against LSU.

Opening up a four-match stretch of the schedule in which the Rebels will take on the top-three sides from the 2020 SEC standings, Ole Miss hits the road for Arkansas on Sept. 26. Ole Miss will make its first trip to Gainesville since 2017 on October 3, taking on Florida before returning to Oxford to tackle South Carolina on October 7. The Rebs return to Texas on October 10, making way for Bryan-College Station to battle Texas A&M.

The Rebels will play host to Vanderbilt on October 17, travelling to Columbia for a matchup with Missouri on October 21. Ole Miss closes out its home schedule on October 24, finishing out the regular season on the road in Starkville, looking to regain control of the Magnolia Cup on October 28.