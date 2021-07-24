Checkpoint nets two suspects for drug violations

Officers and investigators with the Picayune Police Department made two drug related arrests Thursday.

According to a departmental release, on Thursday at 1:17 a.m. officers were conducting a safety checkpoint at Sycamore Road and the I-59 northbound exit when a Kia Soul driven by Eric Sabastian Landry, 26 of 346 Dorset St., Slidell, La. pulled up.

Officers asked for his driver’s license, but were informed by Landry that he could not provide one.

After being granted consent to search the vehicle, officers located a handgun and paraphernalia that indicates Landry was possibly involved in the sale of narcotics and was in possession of a misdemeanor amount of THC based drugs. A check of Landry’s record indicated he had a prior conviction.

Through investigative techniques, officers acquired evidence that showed he allegedly just got done selling narcotics in the Slidell, La., area, the release states.

Landry was then taken into custody for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance. After being taken to the county jail in Millard, Landry was found to also be in possession of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine, 20 prescription medication pills, 28 pills suspected to be ecstasy, and a bag containing marijuana, the release states. He was additionally booked for the offenses of four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility, the release states.

During that same traffic checkpoint, officers came into contact with 42-year-old Nicole Wilson (aka Nichole Bremer) of 2115 E. Canal St., just before 1 a.m. After she pulled up in a Buick Regal, officers asked for her driver’s license but were informed that she did not have one, the release states.

After receiving consent to search her vehicle, the officers located a plastic bag containing two foil packs that contained a substance suspected to be heroin within her reach in the vehicle. Wilson was then arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance. While being booked into the county jail, she was found to be in possession of another plastic bag containing a brown sticky substance also suspected to be heroin, the release states. She was additionally booked for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence, the release states.