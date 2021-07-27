Chad Spanberger Named Double-A South Player of the Week

Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Chad Spanberger has been named the Double-A South Player of the Week for the week of July 19-25, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday. The award is the third Player of the Week honor for Spanberger and first at the Double-A level.

Spanberger helped power the Shuckers to a six-game sweep of the Mississippi Braves during the week. In five games, Spanberger slashed .381/.435/.952/1.387 with three doubles, three home runs, 11 RBI and seven runs scored. He led the league in total bases (20), RBI, slugging percentage and OPS and was tied for the league lead in home runs and runs scored. His 11 RBI were also tied for the most RBI in Double-A for the week.

The highlight of the week for Spanberger came on Wednesday night when the right fielder went 5-for-6 with three home runs, nine RBI and four runs scored. He set the Biloxi Shuckers single-game record for RBI and became just the fourth player in franchise history to have five hits in a game. He is also the fourth player in Shuckers history to hit three home runs in a game.

Spanberger followed it up on Friday night by going 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. With the go-ahead runs on base in the ninth, he intentionally walked by the M-Braves to load the bases. The 25-year-old finished off his week on Saturday night with a 2-for-5 performance with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored, helping the Shuckers to a 13-1 win over the M-Braves.

This is the second Player of the Week honor for the Shuckers after Luis Castro was named the Double-A South Player of the Week for the week of June 14-20 and the third overall honor for Biloxi after Ethan Small was selected as the Double-A South Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 31-June 6. Spanberger was named the South Atlantic League Player of the Week twice in 2018 when he was playing with the Asheville Tourists.

Originally selected in the sixth round of the 2017 draft by the Colorado Rockies out of the University of Arkansas, Spanberger was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays on July 26, 2018, along with Forrest Wall for RHP Seunghwan Oh. The Granite City, IL native was acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers on November 4, 2019, in a trade that sent RHP Chase Anderson to the Blue Jays.

The Shuckers return home on Tuesday, July 27 to begin a 12-day home stand, starting with eight games against the Montgomery Biscuits from July 27 through August 1. Biloxi will resume a suspended game against the Biscuits on Tuesday at 5:35 pm and will play a seven-inning game at the conclusion of the suspended game. Gates open at 5:00 pm. The games can be heard locally on Cruisin’ WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 and can be seen on MiLB.TV.

Individual tickets are on sale now and promotions for July and August can be found here. Full Shuck Nation Membershipsand Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships, flex plans and group outings are available by calling 228-233-3465 and selecting Option 3.

ABOUT THE BILOXI SHUCKERS:

The Biloxi Shuckers are the Double-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Shuckers play at MGM Park in Biloxi, Mississippi and are members of the Double-A South. For more information, please visit biloxishuckers.comand follow us on Twitter @biloxishuckers and at facebook.com/biloxishuckers.