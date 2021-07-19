Cash 3 Triples Pay Out Nearly $190,000!

JACKSON, MISS–More than 400 Cash 3 jackpot winning tickets garnered nearly $190,000 in prize money, and a solitary Mississippi Match 5 player holds a ticket worth $85,000 from Thursday night’s drawings.

Playing three like digits is a popular method for many Cash 3 players, and it paid off it a big way. The numbers randomly generated for last night’s drawing were 3-3-3.

“Triples,” as they are often referred to, are combinations with three like digits. They are the most popular combinations played each day; and when they hit, they often produce numerous winners.

Additionally, one ticket matched all five numbers for the in-state Mississippi Match 5 draw-style game. The winning ticket was sold at C & J Quick Stop at 400 Henderson Ave., Pass Christian. The numbers randomly generated were 5-14-24-30-31.

“Last night’s draw results produced a lot of happy Lottery players,” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation President Jeff Hewitt. “Cash 3 players routinely play triples making last night’s results fun and extra worthwhile. We also have a Mississippi Match 5 $85,000 winner somewhere out there; so, check your numbers.”

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot (the 11th draw for the current jackpot) is presently an estimated $117 million, while Saturday’s Powerball jackpot (the 10th draw for the current jackpot) is presently an estimated $150 million. Saturday’s jackpot for Mississippi Match 5 is now an estimated $50,000.