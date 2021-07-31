Carolyn Delois Easterling Jordan

Carolyn Delois Easterling Jordan of Carriere, Mississippi, went to her Heavenly Home on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the age of 64.

Carolyn was a resident of Carriere and a member of First Pentecostal Church of Slidell, Louisiana. She was the director of the Adult Singles Ministry (S.A.L.T. Group), enjoyed traveling, playing piano, and singing.

She is survived by her stepmom, Frances Easterling; sons, Jonathan D. Jordan (Mechelle) and Stephen M. Jordan (Holly); daughter, Leah D. Tipton (Devonn); brothers, James Easterling (Lori), Gerald Easterling (Gayla), and Bobby Easterling Jr; nine grandchildren, William “Trey” Jordan, Brooklyn Jordan, Delilah, Lorelei and Samson Jordan, Kate Weaver, Liam Weaver, Ava Tipton, Anna Kate Tipton, and Cooper Tipton.

She is preceded in death by her son, William D. Jordan II; father, Bobby Ray Easterling Sr., and mother, Ellen Fountain.

Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Sunday August 1, 2021, at First Pentecostal Church of Slidell, 388 Robert Road, Slidell, Louisiana. Service to begin at 4:00 p.m. with burial to follow at Austin Cemetery, Pearl River Louisiana.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.