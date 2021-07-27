Braves #10 prospect Freddy Tarnok promoted to m-braves from High-A Rome

PEARL – The Atlanta Braves made a roster move on Tuesday, impacting the Mississippi Braves roster before tonight’s 6:35 pm CT home series opener against the Biloxi Shuckers. RHP Freddy Tarnok was promoted to Mississippi from High-A Rome.

Tarnok, 22, the #10 prospect for the Atlanta Braves according to MLB.com had 48 strikeouts and just 13 walks over seven games, five starts, and 28.1 innings for the High-A Rome Braves. He posted a 3-2 record and a 4.76 ERA, striking out at least eight hitters in four of his seven appearances. He did not allow a hit in relief over 4.0 IP on June 9 vs. Asheville, walking one and striking out eight. The Brandon, Florida native finished June 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA (6 ER/ 14.0 IP), seven walks, 27 strikeouts in four games.

The Atlanta Braves selected Tarnok, who stands at 6’3 185 pounds, in the third round in 2017 out of Riverview High School (FL). He went 7-0 with a 0.66 ERA while also batting .393 his senior season at Riverview High School in 2017. Tarnok was named a South Atlantic League All-Star after going 3-0 with a 1.42 ERA (5 ER/ 31.2 IP) in 15 games.