Bonedda “Bonnie” Lawarren Richeson

July 8, 2021

I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: 2 Timothy 4:7

Bonedda “Bonnie” Lawarren Richeson was born October 15, 1958, to Mr. Wallace Dowdell and Mrs. Betty J. Dowdell in Jackson, MS.

She succumbed to her battle with cancer and departed this life on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Ochsner Hospital in Slidell, Louisiana.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty J. Cockerham-Dowdell and father, Wallace Dowdell; two (2) sisters; Cynthia Ann Acker and Pauline Willis.

Bonedda, affectionately called “Bonnie”, graduated from Picayune Memorial High School in 1977. She has been employed in the Shipyard Industry, Cleaning Services and later she became specialized as a private home-health care provider and was gifted in this area. She is well known for the efficient and nurturing care she provided her clients.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories: one loving son, Dominic (Stephanie) Dowdell of Slidell, LA; one devoted sister, Sheila Warren of Slidell, LA; one handsome grandson, Dant’e Dominic Dowdell of Picayune, MS; one adorable aunt, Mary Alice Scott of Picayune, MS and a host of family and friends.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in New Palestine Cemetery with visitation from 10-11:30 a.m. in Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Rev. Otis Jones officiated at the services.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.