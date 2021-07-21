July 23, 2021

  • 90°

Biloxi PD asking for help to identify theft of property suspects

By Special to the Item

Published 4:19 pm Wednesday, July 21, 2021

The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the publics assistance in identifying
subjects reportedly involved in a theft in the 800 Block of Beach Blvd, on 078 July 2021. A Black Dewalt toolbox, valued
at $120, containing several power tools valued at over $700, was reported stolen from the bed of the victim’s truck. An
unidentified W/M along with an unidentified W/F, pictured below, allegedly took the toolbox from the bed of the victim’s
truck and put it in the back of an older model Red Chevrolet, with red painted rims, and a Louisiana tag. The W/M and the
W/F were last seen in the truck going north on I110 at about 8:30 pm 7 July 2021.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar