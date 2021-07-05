Biloxi PD asking for help in identifying burglary suspect

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying the depicted unknown male. He is wanted for questioning regarding multiple burglary incidents which occurred near the 1900, 2600, and 2700 blocks of Pass Road, Biloxi, MS. The incidents occurred between Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 26, 2021. The individual is described as a tall white or light-skin complexion male, with a slim physique, low haircut with beard; last seen wearing glasses, a white t-shirt with an unknown picture displayed, shorts, and dark colored shoes. If you have any information regarding the identity of this individual, please contact the Biloxi Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.