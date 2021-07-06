Biloxi PD asking for assistance in identifying suspect in theft of fishing reels

The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the publics assistance in identifying a Black Male subject alleged to have stolen 2 Penn Pursuit fishing reels and rods from the 600 Block of Bayview Ave on 12 June 2021. The fishing gear, valued at $150, was stolen from the victim’s vehicle at about 5:00 pm on 12 June. The suspect pictured below, at the time of the theft was wearing, black and white shoes, black sweat pants and a tan t-shirt, driving a Penske rental truck with Virginia tag 66385PE.