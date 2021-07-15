Biloxi PD alerts public to potential scam

A Biloxi citizen reported they received a call from a male who identified himself as a Coast Electric employee. The individual told the citizen Coast Electric merged with Mississippi Power and the citizen’s recent payment was not processed as a result. The citizen was further told they needed to pay $404.61 via a “Money Pack Card” to settle the balance or the power would be turned off. The citizen traveled to Home Depot, purchased a “Money Pack Card” for the amount, called the number they were provided and gave the card number to the “Coast Electric employee.” The citizen was contacted again from the same phone number by a subject who identified himself as another Coast Electric employee. This “employee” told the citizen that because of the merger, they were considered a new customer and they were required to pay a deposit of $355.95 via “Money Pack Card” or the power would be turned off. The citizen again completed the process before contacting Coast Electric and learning of the scam.