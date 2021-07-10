Back to the drawing board yet again

By Jan Miller Penton

Last year, with all the turmoil of the pandemic many people changed their eating habits out of necessity. It was much safer to cook and eat at home than go out in a crowded restaurant. This gave families more quality time around the dinner table which was a wonderful thing. I also spent more time eating home cooked meals, and consequently consumed less calories.

A while ago, I made a half joke that during the pandemic I had eaten healthy meals at home so often and lost so much weight that my face looked older. I know that aging is a natural part of life, but I’m determined to do my best to look as youthful as I can. I know a lot of people who get injections to plump a little here and there, and I think that is totally fine, but I thought I would take care of the problem with a few extra cheeseburgers and fries!

Soon after my revelation that my eating was was the problem since it definitely couldn’t be the many years I’ve spent on planet earth, I decided to put my plan into action. I have never been one to do something halfway, and this was no exception. I began my plan for youthful skin with gusto! And wonder of wonders, my face almost magically began to appear smoother and more youthful. This made me really get excited! Maybe this would be my big break, and I would finally write that best seller!! With dreams of book signings and maybe even an interview or two on prime time not to mention royalties rolling in, I kicked it up a notch. This was going to be phenomenal!

Next, I added pasta, pizza, ice cream, and cookies to my regimen. People would love this eating plan, and I was the one to discover it!

This was the easiest eating plan I had ever encountered, and it worked like a charm! Every time I looked in the mirror and saw that smooth, non saggy face I celebrated at Dairy Queen! My youthful face had lulled me into the mindset that I could eat whatever I wanted and as much as I wanted with no negative consequences.

Today, Cathy and Debbie and I grabbed a bite to eat and stopped by The Heritage House. We practically drooled at all the beautiful furnIshings as we shopped around. Debbie took a quick pic of Cathy and me clowning around and sent it to our phones.

Later on in the afternoon I sat down to take a break from unpacking and decided to check out the pic. I saw my friend, Cathy, looking beautiful and svelte sitting by a chunky girl with a smooth face. Back to the drawing board one more time!