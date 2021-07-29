Back to School Bash to help children in need with school supplies

Students in need of school supplies can get a bit of help by stopping bay a Back to School Bash, set for this Saturday.

The event will be held July 31, starting at 10 a.m.

The Back to School Bash will be held at Snyder Park in Picayune and will be hosted by Wanda Worley of First Step Learning Lab.

Children of all ages are invited to attend the event where they will receive free school supplies.

Worley described the event as “one big bash” that will bring multiple organizations together, including The Village Strong program, the Picayune Police Department, Smile Doctors Unity, All Occasions Truck Club and City Council members.

A locally owned food truck will also be at the park.

Children who show up with their parents will receive a free backpack that includes various school supplies for the upcoming school year. Children attending grades kindergarten through high school are welcome to attend.

Free food will be provided and the event will feature activities and games such as a water slide and a dunking booth occupied by off duty law enforcement officers.