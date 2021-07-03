Alabama Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 12

Hammond– On Friday, July 02, 2021, shortly after 10:30 PM, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 12 near Interstate 55 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 54-year-old Tshombe Myles of Mobile, Alabama.

The initial investigation revealed that Myles was westbound in the left lane of Interstate 12 in a 1998 Mitsubishi Montero. At the same time, a 2021 Freightliner tractor trailer was traveling at a reduced speed in the left lane of Interstate 12, due to traffic congestion. For reasons still under investigation, the Mitsubishi Montero crashed into the back of the Freightliner.

Myles was properly restrained, but sustained severe injuries during the crash. He was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Freightliner was properly restrained and wasn’t injured in the crash. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.