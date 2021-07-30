By Shannon Marshall

Sometimes you can’t sleep. You beg and search for sleep but can’t find none. Sleep not coming because you can’t turn off your mind, troubled in need of answers or can’t get something out of your thoughts. Do you ever try counting sheep to fall asleep? One sheep, two sheep, three sheep and on and on you count.

Nicodemus was a religious man who on a sleepless night went and found Jesus. Maybe he tried counting sheep. One sheep, two sheep, three sheep, it wasn’t working so he went and found the shepherd. “There was a man of the Pharisees named Nicodemus, a ruler of the Jews. This man came to Jesus by night…” (John 3:1-2). Many can’t sleep at night because of restless souls, a stirring by restlessness, a seeking of answers, a trying of religion that doesn’t work. Why did Nicodemus come to Jesus at night?

First, he had a troubled soul. He was the ruler of the Jews and a Pharisee. He was religious. He knew about God through religion but didn’t know God through a relationship with Jesus. He was searching for answers. Jesus saw his need, rest for his troubles. Jesus can bring rest for your troubles.

Second, he needed a truthful source. Nicodemus turned to Jesus. Where do you turn for your answers? Jesus told Nicodemus the truth, He said, “Most assuredly, I say to you, unless one is born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God. (John 3: 3). Nicodemus asked, “how can this be.” Jesus explained one has physical birth, this is how we all got here. But one must have spiritual birth, birth from above, to get to heaven. You can be born again.

Third, he found a trusted Savior. Five times in verses 10-18 of John 3 the word “believes” is used. Jesus says twice, “ that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life.” He said it in verse 15 and then again in verse 16. You can try religion, but it will fail you. You can turn to Jesus, and He will transform you. Believe!