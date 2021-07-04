4-H S.A.F.E.T.Y. event set for July 16-17

By Susan Collins-Smith

MSU Extension Service

RAYMOND, Miss. — Qualifying senior 4-H members will compete in the Mississippi 4-H S.A.F.E.T.Y. State Invitational July 16 and 17.

The Mississippi State University Extension Service 4-H S.A.F.E.T.Y. program, an acronym for Safe Archery and Firearms Education and Training for Youth, provides young people with the opportunity to learn responsibility, sportsmanship and self-discipline.

The two-day event will be held in two different locations. The event begins each day at 8 a.m. at the Jimmy Bryan 4-H Youth Complex in West Point and at the Starkville Gun Club.

Senior 4-H’ers who qualified at district-level S.A.F.E.T.Y. events will participate in the state invitational.

For more information about the state invitational event or the 4-H S.A.F.E.T.Y. program, contact Tammy Parker at 662-286-7756 or tammy.parker@msstate.edu.